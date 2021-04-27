Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osinbajo Reveals Reason For Current Attacks, Other Challenges In Nigeria
News photo Naija News  - Nigeria’s number two citizen, Pro. Yemi Osinbajo has revealed why Nigeria is experiencing security threats among many other challenges at this time.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osinbajo: Nigeria will Overcome Current Security Challenges This Day:
Osinbajo: Nigeria will Overcome Current Security Challenges
Current challenges preparing Nigeria for the future, says Osinbajo The Punch:
Current challenges preparing Nigeria for the future, says Osinbajo
Nigeria will overcome current security challenges- Osinbajo National Accord:
Nigeria will overcome current security challenges- Osinbajo
Nigeria will overcome current security challenges- Osinbajo News Diary Online:
Nigeria will overcome current security challenges- Osinbajo
Nigeria Will Overcome Current Security Challenges – Osinbajo Lagos Television:
Nigeria Will Overcome Current Security Challenges – Osinbajo
Current Challenges Preparing Nigeria For The Future, Says Osinbajo Benco News:
Current Challenges Preparing Nigeria For The Future, Says Osinbajo
Nigeria Will Overcome Current Security Challenges - Osinbajo The New Diplomat:
Nigeria Will Overcome Current Security Challenges - Osinbajo
Nigeria’s security architecture is being reorganised, says Osinbajo The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has revealed that the Federal Government is reorganising the nation’s security architecture, believing that Nigeria is able to overcome its ... Core TV News:
Nigeria’s security architecture is being reorganised, says Osinbajo The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has revealed that the Federal Government is reorganising the nation’s security architecture, believing that Nigeria is able to overcome its ...


   More Picks
1 Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Nigerian Army confirms death of commander, soldiers in Boko Haram attack - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 Over 50 villages deserted due to bandits' attacks, says Niger governor - The Cable, 23 hours ago
4 Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno - Legit, 23 hours ago
5 We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership, 12 hours ago
6 Boko Haram has hoisted its flag in Shiroro LG, Niger gov raises the alarm - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
7 Registration: JAMB introduces USSD code - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
8 Update: Bayern Munich confirm Julian Nagelsmann new coach, will begin his new role on July 1 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News, 23 hours ago
10 So much bad news in Nigeria every day, we've become numb to it - Banky W - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info