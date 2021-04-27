Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Delta Govt orders workers below level 12 to resume work
News photo The News Guru  - Delta State Government on Tuesday issued a directive that officers on grade levels 12 and below are to resume duties every working day (Monday to Friday), effective Wednesday, 28th April, 2021.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

