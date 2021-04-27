Police swoop on three Delta kidnappers collecting ransom, rescue victim

|
1
|
Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
|
2
|
Nigerian Army confirms death of commander, soldiers in Boko Haram attack - Daily Post,
21 hours ago
|
3
|
Over 50 villages deserted due to bandits' attacks, says Niger governor - The Cable,
23 hours ago
|
4
|
Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno - Legit,
23 hours ago
|
5
|
We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership,
12 hours ago
|
6
|
Boko Haram has hoisted its flag in Shiroro LG, Niger gov raises the alarm - Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
|
7
|
Registration: JAMB introduces USSD code - Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
|
8
|
Update: Bayern Munich confirm Julian Nagelsmann new coach, will begin his new role on July 1 - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
|
9
|
EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News,
23 hours ago
|
10
|
So much bad news in Nigeria every day, we've become numb to it - Banky W - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago