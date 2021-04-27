Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: I'm not convinced Buhari is aware of what's happening, says APC senator
The Cable  - Opeyemi Bamidele, senator representing Ekiti central, says he is not convinced that President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of the security challenges facing the country.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
I’m Not Sure President Buhari Is Aware Of Nigeria's Security Challenges – APC Senator
I News Break:
I'm Not Sure Buhari Is Aware Of Rising Insecurity, Says APC Senator
Insecurity: I’m not convinced Buhari is aware of what’s happening, says APC senator —————— Opeyemi Bamidele, senator representing Ekiti central, says he is not convinced that President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of the security ch... Nigerian Eye:
Insecurity: I’m not convinced Buhari is aware of what’s happening, says APC senator —————— Opeyemi Bamidele, senator representing Ekiti central, says he is not convinced that President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of the security ch...
Insecurity: I’m not convinced Buhari is aware of what’s happening, says APC senator » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Insecurity: I’m not convinced Buhari is aware of what’s happening, says APC senator » NEWS
I’m Not Sure President Buhari Is Aware Of Nigeria’s Security Challenges – APC Senator Affairs TV:
I’m Not Sure President Buhari Is Aware Of Nigeria’s Security Challenges – APC Senator
Buhari May Not Be Aware Of Insecurity In Nigeria – APC Senator Naija News:
Buhari May Not Be Aware Of Insecurity In Nigeria – APC Senator


   More Picks
1 Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership, 22 hours ago
3 Darkness awaits us if we don’t end attacks on our citadels of learning — Atiku warns - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
4 Kano government closes Bagauda Technical College over 'disturbing security report' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Nigeria to impose travel ban on India, Brazil and Turkey - Presidential Steering Committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Osinbajo Reveals Reason For Current Attacks, Other Challenges In Nigeria - Naija News, 12 hours ago
7 Ghana Police Arrest 480 Illegal Immigrants From Nigeria, Burkina Faso - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
8 PASAN/JUSUN Strike: Lagos Assembly urges governors to ensure full scale autonomy for judiciary, legislature - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
9 We’ll Continue Working With Police, Other Security Agencies To Secure Oyo- Makinde - Independent, 7 hours ago
10 INSECURITY: Enough is enough, declare state of emergency in schools now, Atiku tells govt - Ripples Nigeria, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info