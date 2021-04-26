VIDEO: Three suspected ‘ritualists’ seen bathing on Ibadan bridge The Nation -

A viral video has shown the moment three suspected ritualists were seen having their bath on a bridge in broad daylight.

In the video, the men were dressed in red wrappers which were tied around their waist as they scrubbed their body with ... A viral video has shown the moment three suspected ritualists were seen having their bath on a bridge in broad daylight.In the video, the men were dressed in red wrappers which were tied around their waist as they scrubbed their body with ...



News Credibility Score: 99%