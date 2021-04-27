Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
SARS operatives allegedly arrest a man for having “condom” with him (Details)
Lailas News
- A Nigerian man has alleged that officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad , arrested his brother for having a condom with him.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
EXTRA: Police arrest man with condom in Rivers
Naija Loaded:
MAD OO!! Man Narrates How SARS Officer Arrested His Brother For Having A Condom
Correct NG:
SARS allegedly arrest man for having ”condom” with him
The Dabigal Blog:
SARS operatives allegedly arrest a man for having “condom” with him
Ladun Liadi Blog:
SARS operatives allegedly arrests man for being in possession of a condom
Newzandar News:
SARS allegedly arrest man for having ”condom” with him
More Picks
1
Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC -
Leadership,
20 hours ago
3
Darkness awaits us if we don’t end attacks on our citadels of learning — Atiku warns -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
4
Kano government closes Bagauda Technical College over 'disturbing security report' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
5
UCL: Thomas Tuchel names Nigerian-born midfielder in Chelsea squad against Real Madrid -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
6
COVID-19: Nigeria to impose travel ban on India, Brazil and Turkey - Presidential Steering Committee -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
Three police officers dismissed from service for extortion in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
Osinbajo Reveals Reason For Current Attacks, Other Challenges In Nigeria -
Naija News,
11 hours ago
9
Ondo State Govt retrieves three vehicles from former Deputy Governor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
10
Ghana Police Arrest 480 Illegal Immigrants From Nigeria, Burkina Faso -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
