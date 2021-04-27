Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police allegedly chase man to death in Osun
Daily Post  - The Osun State Police Patrol has allegedly chased to death a middle-aged man, Taiwo Kajogbola along Kajola/Osunjela road.

7 hours ago
1 Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership, 19 hours ago
3 Darkness awaits us if we don’t end attacks on our citadels of learning — Atiku warns - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
4 Bose Ogulu aka ‘Mama Burna’ Makes Billboard 2021 International Power Players List - Not Just OK, 13 hours ago
5 Kano government closes Bagauda Technical College over 'disturbing security report' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Nigeria to impose travel ban on India, Brazil and Turkey - Presidential Steering Committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Osinbajo Reveals Reason For Current Attacks, Other Challenges In Nigeria - Naija News, 9 hours ago
8 Insecurity: US Secretary of State to have virtual meeting with Buhari - Nigeria Newspaper, 1 day ago
9 Ondo State Govt retrieves three vehicles from former Deputy Governor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Three police officers dismissed from service for extortion in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
