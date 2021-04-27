Post News
News at a Glance
Police allegedly chase man to death in Osun
Daily Post
- The Osun State Police Patrol has allegedly chased to death a middle-aged man, Taiwo Kajogbola along Kajola/Osunjela road.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Trent:
Police Allegedly Chase Man To Death In Osun (PICTURED)
Top Naija:
Police in Osun allegedly chase a man to death
Newzandar News:
Police allegedly chase man to death in Osun » Newzandar News
Within Nigeria:
Police allegedly chase man to death in Osun » NEWS
Republican Nigeria:
Outrage as police allegedly chase man to death in Osun (VIDEO)
Tori News:
Police Allegedly Chase Man To Death In Osun
More Picks
1
Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC -
Leadership,
19 hours ago
3
Darkness awaits us if we don’t end attacks on our citadels of learning — Atiku warns -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
4
Bose Ogulu aka ‘Mama Burna’ Makes Billboard 2021 International Power Players List -
Not Just OK,
13 hours ago
5
Kano government closes Bagauda Technical College over 'disturbing security report' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
COVID-19: Nigeria to impose travel ban on India, Brazil and Turkey - Presidential Steering Committee -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
Osinbajo Reveals Reason For Current Attacks, Other Challenges In Nigeria -
Naija News,
9 hours ago
8
Insecurity: US Secretary of State to have virtual meeting with Buhari -
Nigeria Newspaper,
1 day ago
9
Ondo State Govt retrieves three vehicles from former Deputy Governor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Three police officers dismissed from service for extortion in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
