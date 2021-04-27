Post News
News at a Glance
Flutterwave makes TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2021 List
Innovation Village
- Flutterwave makes TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2021 List
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Nigeria’s Flutterwave named ‘Pioneer’ on TIME’s 2021 list
The Nation:
Nigeria’s Flutterwave named “Pioneer” on TIME’s 2021 list
Bella Naija:
Flutterwave is One of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies in 2021
The Street Journal:
Nigeria’s Flutterwave named ‘Pioneer’ on TIME’s 2021 list
The News:
Nigeria’s Flutterwave named “Pioneer” on TIME’s 2021 list
Pulse Nigeria:
Flutterwave named 'Pioneer' on TIME's 2021 list
Top Naija:
Flutterwave makes TIME’s 100 most influential companies list
More Picks
1
Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
3
Darkness awaits us if we don’t end attacks on our citadels of learning — Atiku warns -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
4
Kano government closes Bagauda Technical College over 'disturbing security report' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
COVID-19: Nigeria to impose travel ban on India, Brazil and Turkey - Presidential Steering Committee -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
Osinbajo Reveals Reason For Current Attacks, Other Challenges In Nigeria -
Naija News,
12 hours ago
7
Ghana Police Arrest 480 Illegal Immigrants From Nigeria, Burkina Faso -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
8
PASAN/JUSUN Strike: Lagos Assembly urges governors to ensure full scale autonomy for judiciary, legislature -
The Eagle Online,
6 hours ago
9
We’ll Continue Working With Police, Other Security Agencies To Secure Oyo- Makinde -
Independent,
7 hours ago
10
INSECURITY: Enough is enough, declare state of emergency in schools now, Atiku tells govt -
Ripples Nigeria,
10 hours ago
