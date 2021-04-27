Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Three police officers dismissed from service for extortion in Ogun (photo)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Three police officers attached to the Ogun state police command have been dismissed from service after they were caught extorting One hundred and fifty-three thousand Naira from one Sheriff A

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police dismiss three officers for alleged extortion The Nation:
Police dismiss three officers for alleged extortion
Three police officers dismissed for extorting traveller Daily Post:
Three police officers dismissed for extorting traveller
Three Police officers dismissed for alleged extortion Daily Times:
Three Police officers dismissed for alleged extortion
Ogun police dismiss three officers for extortion The Eagle Online:
Ogun police dismiss three officers for extortion
Police Dismiss Three Officers For Extortion News Break:
Police Dismiss Three Officers For Extortion
Three Police Officers Dismissed For Extortion In Ogun State » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Three Police Officers Dismissed For Extortion In Ogun State » Newzandar News
Three police officers have been dismissed from service after they were caught extorting One hundred and fifty-three thousand Naira from one Sheriff Adedigba in Ogun Instablog 9ja:
Three police officers have been dismissed from service after they were caught extorting One hundred and fifty-three thousand Naira from one Sheriff Adedigba in Ogun
Nigeria Police Force dismisses three officers for alleged extortion The Point:
Nigeria Police Force dismisses three officers for alleged extortion
Photo Of Police Officers Dismissed From Service For Extortion In Ogun Tori News:
Photo Of Police Officers Dismissed From Service For Extortion In Ogun


   More Picks
1 Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership, 19 hours ago
3 Darkness awaits us if we don’t end attacks on our citadels of learning — Atiku warns - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
4 Bose Ogulu aka ‘Mama Burna’ Makes Billboard 2021 International Power Players List - Not Just OK, 13 hours ago
5 Kano government closes Bagauda Technical College over 'disturbing security report' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Nigeria to impose travel ban on India, Brazil and Turkey - Presidential Steering Committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Osinbajo Reveals Reason For Current Attacks, Other Challenges In Nigeria - Naija News, 9 hours ago
8 Insecurity: US Secretary of State to have virtual meeting with Buhari - Nigeria Newspaper, 1 day ago
9 Ondo State Govt retrieves three vehicles from former Deputy Governor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Three police officers dismissed from service for extortion in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info