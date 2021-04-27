Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

INSECURITY: Enough is enough, declare state of emergency in schools now, Atiku tells govt
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called for an end to the attacks on Nigeria's citadels of learning, saying darkness awaits the country if |

10 hours ago
1 Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership, 22 hours ago
3 Darkness awaits us if we don’t end attacks on our citadels of learning — Atiku warns - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
4 Kano government closes Bagauda Technical College over 'disturbing security report' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Nigeria to impose travel ban on India, Brazil and Turkey - Presidential Steering Committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Osinbajo Reveals Reason For Current Attacks, Other Challenges In Nigeria - Naija News, 12 hours ago
7 Ghana Police Arrest 480 Illegal Immigrants From Nigeria, Burkina Faso - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
8 PASAN/JUSUN Strike: Lagos Assembly urges governors to ensure full scale autonomy for judiciary, legislature - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
9 We’ll Continue Working With Police, Other Security Agencies To Secure Oyo- Makinde - Independent, 7 hours ago
10 INSECURITY: Enough is enough, declare state of emergency in schools now, Atiku tells govt - Ripples Nigeria, 10 hours ago
