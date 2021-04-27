Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Surrendering to criminals not an option, El-Rufai insists
The Punch  - Surrendering to criminals not an option, El-Rufai insists

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We won’t surrender to bandits, El-Rufai vows The Nation:
We won’t surrender to bandits, El-Rufai vows
We Can’t Surrender Kaduna To Criminals – el-Rufai Leadership:
We Can’t Surrender Kaduna To Criminals – el-Rufai
Again, El-Rufai rules out negotiation, amnesty for bandits, kidnappers in Kaduna Ripples Nigeria:
Again, El-Rufai rules out negotiation, amnesty for bandits, kidnappers in Kaduna
Surrendering to criminals not an option, El-Rufai insists —————- Again, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has insisted that his administration won’t offer ransom to kidnappers, adding that doing tha... Nigerian Eye:
Surrendering to criminals not an option, El-Rufai insists —————- Again, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has insisted that his administration won’t offer ransom to kidnappers, adding that doing tha...
Surrendering to criminals is not an option, El-Rufai maintains Top Naija:
Surrendering to criminals is not an option, El-Rufai maintains
Surrendering To Criminals Not An Option - El-rufai Insists The Nigeria Lawyer:
Surrendering To Criminals Not An Option - El-rufai Insists
Surrendering To Criminals Not An Option - El-Rufai Tori News:
Surrendering To Criminals Not An Option - El-Rufai


   More Picks
1 Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Rising Music Act, Victony Involved In A Ghastly Motor Accident, Set To Undergo Surgery - Not Just OK, 19 hours ago
3 Kano government closes Bagauda Technical College over 'disturbing security report' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Nigeria to impose travel ban on India, Brazil and Turkey - Presidential Steering Committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Osinbajo Reveals Reason For Current Attacks, Other Challenges In Nigeria - Naija News, 18 hours ago
6 My mom is so childish, useless – Dencia - The Nation, 19 hours ago
7 PASAN/JUSUN Strike: Lagos Assembly urges governors to ensure full scale autonomy for judiciary, legislature - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
8 We’ll Continue Working With Police, Other Security Agencies To Secure Oyo- Makinde - Independent, 14 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s Flutterwave is only African firm on TIME’s 2021 influential list - Premium Times, 33 mins ago
10 Delta Govt orders workers below level 12 to resume work - The News Guru, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info