News at a Glance
Stop sharing photographs of “killed-in-action soldiers” on social media – Army pleads
News Diary Online
- The Nigerian Army has pleaded with Nigerians who share on social media graphic pictures of personnel killed in the cause of defending and protecting the [...]
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Stop sharing photographs of “killed-in-action soldiers” on social media – Army pleads
The Guardian:
Army to sue people who share pictures of soldiers killed in action on social media
Nigerian Tribune:
Army pleads with Nigerians not to share photos of ‘killed-in-action soldiers’ on social media
The Punch:
Army to sue those sharing photos of slain soldiers on social media
Independent:
Stop Sharing Photographs Of “Killed-In-Action Soldiers” On Social Media – Army Pleads
Ripples Nigeria:
Nigerian Army urges citizens to stop sharing pictures of slain personnel on social media
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Stop Sharing Photographs Of “killed-In-Action Soldiers” On Social Media — Army Pleads
Prompt News:
Stop sharing photographs of “killed-in-action soldiers” on social media – Army pleads
Pulse Nigeria:
The Nigerian Army has threatened to start suing people who share on social media the gory pictures of soldiers who are killed or wounded in action on the frontlines. "This act is not only unpatriotic but very insensitive and utterly reprehensible." - @ ..
Nigerian Eye:
Army to sue those sharing photos of slain soldiers on social media
Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian Army warns against sharing photographs of soldiers killed-in-action on social media
The Street Journal:
Army to sue people who share pictures of soldiers killed in action on social media
News Wire NGR:
The Nigerian Army threatens to sue people who share gory pictures of soldiers who are killed or wounded in action on the frontlines on social media "This act is not only unpatriotic but very insensitive and utterly reprehensible." The army says
National Accord:
Stop sharing photographs of “killed-in-action soldiers” on social media – Army pleads
Affairs TV:
Stop Sharing Photographs Of ‘Killed-In-Action Soldiers’ On Social Media, Army Pleads
Global Upfront:
Army protests “indiscriminate, insensitive and reprehensible” sharing of gory pictures of “Killed-in Action” soldiers on Social Media
More Picks
1
“We are all tired” – Davido laments over the situation of Nigeria. -
Yaba Left Online,
18 hours ago
2
Nigerian judiciary staff apologize to Labour Minister, Ngige for walkout -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
3
Stop sharing photographs of “killed-in-action soldiers” on social media – Army pleads -
News Diary Online,
24 hours ago
4
Buhari-led administration is overwhelmed, needs help to combat insecurity - Saraki -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
5
NCDC records 156 COVID-19 cases, total now 164,912 -
The Guardian,
6 hours ago
6
Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
8
It is my responsibility to say the truth to Mr President, we need to get support to succeed in this war against insurgents - Governor Zulum -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
ICYMI: Nigeria ranked third-worst in global good governance index -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
10
Nigeria Correctional Service not recruiting ― Spokesman -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
