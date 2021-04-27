Post News
News at a Glance
'Wolf in sheep's clothing?' — Remi Tinubu tackles Smart Adeyemi over comments on insecurity
The Cable
- Remi Tinubu, senator representing Lagos and wife Bola Tinubu, former Lagos governor, on Tuesday tackled Smart Adeyemi, her colleague from Kogi, over his submission on the security situation of the country.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Are You In @OfficialPDPNig, Wolf In Sheep's Clothing? – Remi Tinubu Tackles Senator Adeyemi For Complaining About Insecurity
Information Nigeria:
‘Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing?’ — Remi Tinubu Knocks Smart Adeyemi Over Comments On Insecurity
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Insecurity: ‘Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing?’ — Remi Tinubu Tackles Senator Adeyemi
My Celebrity & I:
‘Are You A Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing?’ – Remi Tinubu To Smart Adeyemi
News Break:
Are You PDP Member, Tinubu Tackles Smart Adeyemi Over Complaint About Insecurity
Nigerian Eye:
‘Wolf in sheep’s clothing?’ — Remi Tinubu tackles Smart Adeyemi over comments on insecurity
Naija News:
Remi Tinubu Tackles Smart Adeyemi Over Comments On Insecurity
More Picks
1
Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
3
Darkness awaits us if we don’t end attacks on our citadels of learning — Atiku warns -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
4
Kano government closes Bagauda Technical College over 'disturbing security report' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
COVID-19: Nigeria to impose travel ban on India, Brazil and Turkey - Presidential Steering Committee -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
Osinbajo Reveals Reason For Current Attacks, Other Challenges In Nigeria -
Naija News,
12 hours ago
7
Ghana Police Arrest 480 Illegal Immigrants From Nigeria, Burkina Faso -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
8
PASAN/JUSUN Strike: Lagos Assembly urges governors to ensure full scale autonomy for judiciary, legislature -
The Eagle Online,
6 hours ago
9
We’ll Continue Working With Police, Other Security Agencies To Secure Oyo- Makinde -
Independent,
7 hours ago
10
INSECURITY: Enough is enough, declare state of emergency in schools now, Atiku tells govt -
Ripples Nigeria,
10 hours ago
