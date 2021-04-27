Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Three men caught on camera bathing on Ibadan bridge in daylight [VIDEO]
Daily Post
- Three men have been caught on camera having their bath on a bridge in Ibadan, Oyo State, in broad daylight.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
VIDEO: Three suspected ‘ritualists’ seen bathing on Ibadan bridge
Correct NG:
Crowd gather to watch 3 young men in red wrapper bathing on a bridge in Ibadan, with army escorts (video)
Lailas News:
Shock as 3 men seen bathing on a bridge in broad day light in Ibadan
Newzandar News:
Three men caught on camera bathing on Ibadan bridge in daylight [VIDEO] » Newzandar News
Naija News:
Three Men In Red Wrapper Spotted Bathing On A Bridge In Ibadan (Video)
Gist Reel:
Three men on red wrapper caught on camera taking their bath on a bridge in Ibadan (Video)
The Genius Media:
SHOCKING!!! Ibadan Agog As 3 Men In Red Wrapper Seen Bathing On A Bridge [VIDEO]
Tori News:
Shocking Video Of Three Men Clad In Only Red Wrapper Bathing On A Bridge In Ibadan
More Picks
1
Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
Iheanacho’s Wonder Strike Secures Win For Leicester Over Crystal Palace -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
3
We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC -
Leadership,
17 hours ago
4
Darkness awaits us if we don’t end attacks on our citadels of learning — Atiku warns -
Vanguard News,
8 hours ago
5
Nigeria expecting 29.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine - Official -
Premium Times,
24 hours ago
6
Bose Ogulu aka ‘Mama Burna’ Makes Billboard 2021 International Power Players List -
Not Just OK,
12 hours ago
7
Kano government closes Bagauda Technical College over 'disturbing security report' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
COVID-19: Nigeria to impose travel ban on India, Brazil and Turkey - Presidential Steering Committee -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Covid 19: FG Set To Announce New Travel Restrictions Over Deaths In India, Brazil, Turkey -
Independent,
24 hours ago
10
Yahaya Bello to army: I know you're capable -- please end insecurity now -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...