Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tinubu confident APC will remain in power beyond 2023
Pulse Nigeria  - Tinubu confident APC will remain in power beyond 2023

19 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Lagos, NAPTIP discuss areas of collaboration to fight human trafficking - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
2 End SARS: 5 years after, police to exhume body of man who died in Ogun SARS custody - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 Strike: Labour Ministry demands apology from JUSUN, PASAN for walking out on Ngige - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 Europa League: Unai Emery name-checks 11 Arsenal players ahead of semi-final - Daily Post, 1 day ago
5 ‘See How She Is Breathing Because Of English’ – Reactions As Mercy Eke Find it Hard to Express herself in English [VIDEO] - FL Vibe, 1 day ago
6 Akeredolu resumes, restates commitment to impactful governance — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 23 hours ago
7 Alleged Corruption: There Is No Truth In Afegbua’s Claim – PDP - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
8 NGX key market indices open week with 0.04% growth — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
9 Great evil has befallen Nigeria’ – Fani Kayode reacts to killing of two more Greenfield students - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 HP unveils new Z desktops designed to take performance to new levels with NVIDIA - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info