Army condemns sharing of graphic pictures of kill-in-action soldiers on social media
News photo AIT  - The Nigerian Army has condemned in the strongest term what it describes as indiscriminate sharing on social media of graphic pictures of personnel who paid the supreme price in the cause of defending and protecting the country from its adversaries.

2 hours ago
