35 members killed, 145 kidnapped from January to April in Kaduna ― Baptist church
Nigerian Tribune  - The Kaduna Baptist Conference has said at least 35 persons have been killed and 145 kidnapped by bandits in Kaduna State between January and April 2021.

16 hours ago
