Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria Correctional Service not recruiting ― Spokesman
News photo Vanguard News  - The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) says it is not recruiting currently and cautioned the public against falling into the hands of fraudsters.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘We are not recruiting’ – NCos warns Nigerians Daily Post:
‘We are not recruiting’ – NCos warns Nigerians
NCoS recruitment: Fraudsters on the prowl The Sun:
NCoS recruitment: Fraudsters on the prowl
We Are Not Recruiting – Nigeria Correctional Service The Trent:
We Are Not Recruiting – Nigeria Correctional Service
Nigeria Correctional Service not recruiting ― Spokesman The Street Journal:
Nigeria Correctional Service not recruiting ― Spokesman
NCoS warns against recruitment scam PM News:
NCoS warns against recruitment scam
The Citizen:
Correctional Service cautions public on recruitment scam
NCoS warns citizens against recruitment scam Top Naija:
NCoS warns citizens against recruitment scam
‘We Are Not Recruiting’ – Nigeria Correctional Service Warns Nigerians Gist 36:
‘We Are Not Recruiting’ – Nigeria Correctional Service Warns Nigerians
Nigerian Correctional Service Is Not Recruiting, Management Warns The Genius Media:
Nigerian Correctional Service Is Not Recruiting, Management Warns
‘We are not recruiting’ – Correctional Service warns Nigerians Affairs TV:
‘We are not recruiting’ – Correctional Service warns Nigerians
‘We Are Not Recruiting’ – Nigeria Correctional Service Warns Nigerians Tori News:
‘We Are Not Recruiting’ – Nigeria Correctional Service Warns Nigerians


   More Picks
1 Oh Jonathan! The freedom of speech we experienced under you is no longer there - J Martins writes Ex-President - Ladun Liadi Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Darkness awaits us if we don’t end attacks on our citadels of learning — Atiku warns - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
3 Osinbajo Reveals Reason For Current Attacks, Other Challenges In Nigeria - Naija News, 23 hours ago
4 It is my responsibility to say the truth to Mr President, we need to get support to succeed in this war against insurgents - Governor Zulum - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Rising Music Act, Victony Involved In A Ghastly Motor Accident, Set To Undergo Surgery - Not Just OK, 23 hours ago
6 My mom is so childish, useless – Dencia - The Nation, 23 hours ago
7 Nigeria Correctional Service not recruiting ― Spokesman - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
8 NCDC records 156 COVID-19 cases, total now 164,912 - The Guardian, 1 hour ago
9 “We are all tired” – Davido laments over the situation of Nigeria. - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
10 Nigerian Politicians Own 800 Properties Worth $400m In London, Dubai, Says Expert - Independent, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info