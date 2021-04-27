Post News
News at a Glance
It is my responsibility to say the truth to Mr President, we need to get support to succeed in this war against insurgents - Governor Zulum
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has reiterated the need for Nigeria to get support to win the fight against insurgency.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Insurgency: It Is My Responsibility To Tell Buhari The Truth – Zulum
The Cable:
Zulum: Buhari needs to hear the truth...
The Sun:
Insecurity in Borno pathetic, Buhari must be told the truth - Zulum
Information Nigeria:
Insurgency: It Is My Responsibility To Tell Buhari The Truth – Zulum
News Break:
Insurgency: We Must Tell Buhari The Truth, Nigeria Needs Support – Zulum
The News Guru:
Insecurity: It is my duty to tell Buhari the truth – Zulum
The Eagle Online:
Insecurity: Buhari must be told the truth – Gov. Zulum
Salone:
UPDATE – It is my responsibility to say the truth to Mr President, we need to get support to succeed in this war against insurgents – Governor Zulum
Olajide TV:
It is my responsibility to say the truth to Mr President, we need to get support to succeed in this war against insurgents – Governor Zulum
Instablog 9ja:
It is my responsibility to say the truth to Mr President, we need to get support to succeed in this war against insurgents -- Governor Zulum
Within Nigeria:
Insurgency: Buhari needs to hear the truth about the security situation, says Zulum » NEWS
Tori News:
"It Is My Responsibility To Tell Mr President The Truth" - Governor Zulum
