Wike on insecurity: Governors only running to Abuja to take photos with Buhari
The Cable  - Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, says some of his colleagues are only running to Abuja to take photographs with President Muhammadu Buhari, instead of tackling the challenges in their states.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

