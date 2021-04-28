Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Rising Insecurity: Lagos Lawmakers Send Message To Buhari, Proffer Solutions
News Probe  - With the rising cases of insecurity in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari must take some bold steps including proper rejigging of the country’s security architecture as well as a consideration for state police, members of the Lagos State House of ...

1 “We are all tired” – Davido laments over the situation of Nigeria. - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
2 Nigerian judiciary staff apologize to Labour Minister, Ngige for walkout - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 Buhari-led administration is overwhelmed, needs help to combat insecurity - Saraki - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
4 NCDC records 156 COVID-19 cases, total now 164,912 - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
5 It is my responsibility to say the truth to Mr President, we need to get support to succeed in this war against insurgents - Governor Zulum - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 ICYMI: Nigeria ranked third-worst in global good governance index - The Cable, 17 hours ago
8 Nigeria Correctional Service not recruiting ― Spokesman - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 Fourth Mainland Bridge contract award December – Lagos Govt - Daily Times, 21 hours ago
10 Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
