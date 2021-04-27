Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UPDATE – ESN Commander Didn’t Die In Gun Battle, Nigerian Army Killed Him In His Father’s House – IPOB Clarifies
Salone  - The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has stated that Commander Ikonso was not killed in a gun battle with men of the Nigerian army. According to IPOB, Ikonso was murdered while he was sleeping in his father’s compound.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

