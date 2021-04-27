UPDATE – ESN Commander Didn’t Die In Gun Battle, Nigerian Army Killed Him In His Father’s House – IPOB Clarifies

|
1
Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership,
20 hours ago
3
Darkness awaits us if we don’t end attacks on our citadels of learning — Atiku warns - Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
4
Kano government closes Bagauda Technical College over 'disturbing security report' - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
5
UCL: Thomas Tuchel names Nigerian-born midfielder in Chelsea squad against Real Madrid - Daily Post,
17 hours ago
6
COVID-19: Nigeria to impose travel ban on India, Brazil and Turkey - Presidential Steering Committee - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
Three police officers dismissed from service for extortion in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
Osinbajo Reveals Reason For Current Attacks, Other Challenges In Nigeria - Naija News,
11 hours ago
9
Ondo State Govt retrieves three vehicles from former Deputy Governor - Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
10
Ghana Police Arrest 480 Illegal Immigrants From Nigeria, Burkina Faso - Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago