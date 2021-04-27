Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Politicians Own 800 Properties Worth $400m In London, Dubai, Says Expert
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian politicians own properties worth $400m in Dubai The Guardian:
Nigerian politicians own properties worth $400m in Dubai
Nigerian politicians own 800 properties worth $400m in London, Dubai | herald.ng The Herald:
Nigerian politicians own 800 properties worth $400m in London, Dubai | herald.ng
Nigerian politicians own 800 properties worth $400m in London, Dubai, says Expert News Diary Online:
Nigerian politicians own 800 properties worth $400m in London, Dubai, says Expert
Nigerian politicians own properties worth $400m in Dubai The Street Journal:
Nigerian politicians own properties worth $400m in Dubai
Nigerian politicians own 800 properties worth $400m in London, Dubai – Expert The News:
Nigerian politicians own 800 properties worth $400m in London, Dubai – Expert
Nigerian politicians own 800 properties worth $400m in UK, UAE — Expert The Eagle Online:
Nigerian politicians own 800 properties worth $400m in UK, UAE — Expert
The News Guru:
'Nigerian politicians own 800 properties worth $400m in London, Dubai'


   More Picks
1 Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Darkness awaits us if we don’t end attacks on our citadels of learning — Atiku warns - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
3 Osinbajo Reveals Reason For Current Attacks, Other Challenges In Nigeria - Naija News, 20 hours ago
4 Rising Music Act, Victony Involved In A Ghastly Motor Accident, Set To Undergo Surgery - Not Just OK, 20 hours ago
5 Kano government closes Bagauda Technical College over 'disturbing security report' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Nigeria to impose travel ban on India, Brazil and Turkey - Presidential Steering Committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
7 No govt in Nigeria, Buhari helping Fulanis take over – Ortom - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
8 INSECURITY: Enough is enough, declare state of emergency in schools now, Atiku tells govt - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
9 My mom is so childish, useless – Dencia - The Nation, 20 hours ago
10 PASAN/JUSUN Strike: Lagos Assembly urges governors to ensure full scale autonomy for judiciary, legislature - The Eagle Online, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info