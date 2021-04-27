Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lawan vows PIB, Electoral Amendment bill will be passed soon
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - Lawan says the legislative is working hard alongside the executive to ensure passage of the bills.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lawan assures passage of PIB in May The Nation:
Lawan assures passage of PIB in May
PIB, New Electoral Law To Be Ready May, June - Lawan Leadership:
PIB, New Electoral Law To Be Ready May, June - Lawan
Passage of Petroleum Industry Bill shifted to May The News Guru:
Passage of Petroleum Industry Bill shifted to May
Lawan assures passage of PIB in May News Diary Online:
Lawan assures passage of PIB in May
Lawan assures passage of PIB in May The News:
Lawan assures passage of PIB in May
Lawan Assures Passage of PIB In May The New Diplomat:
Lawan Assures Passage of PIB In May


   More Picks
1 Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Darkness awaits us if we don’t end attacks on our citadels of learning — Atiku warns - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
3 Kano government closes Bagauda Technical College over 'disturbing security report' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Nigeria to impose travel ban on India, Brazil and Turkey - Presidential Steering Committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Osinbajo Reveals Reason For Current Attacks, Other Challenges In Nigeria - Naija News, 15 hours ago
6 Rising Music Act, Victony Involved In A Ghastly Motor Accident, Set To Undergo Surgery - Not Just OK, 16 hours ago
7 Ghana Police Arrest 480 Illegal Immigrants From Nigeria, Burkina Faso - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
8 PASAN/JUSUN Strike: Lagos Assembly urges governors to ensure full scale autonomy for judiciary, legislature - The Eagle Online, 9 hours ago
9 We’ll Continue Working With Police, Other Security Agencies To Secure Oyo- Makinde - Independent, 10 hours ago
10 INSECURITY: Enough is enough, declare state of emergency in schools now, Atiku tells govt - Ripples Nigeria, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info