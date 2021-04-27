Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Channels Television apologises to NBC for infraction of broadcast code
News photo The Street Journal  - The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Tuesday said Channels Television has apologised over its infraction of the broadcasting code. NBC’s Director of Public Affairs, Mrs Franca Aiyetan, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Abuja.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

