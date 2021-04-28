Post News
2face Idibia speaks after his daughter denied being his look-alike
Gist Reel
- Popular singer, 2face Idibia has penned down a lovely birthday message to his first child, Ehi, as she clocks 15.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
2Face Idibia reacts after his daughter denied being his look-alike
The Dabigal Blog:
2Face Idibia reacts after his daughter denied being his look-alike
Newzandar News:
2face Idibia speaks after his daughter denied being his look-alike » Newzandar News
Naija Parrot:
2Face Idibia reacts after his daughter denied being his look-alike
Naija on Point:
2Face Idibia Reacts After His Daughter Denied Being His Look-Alike
Tori News:
See How Singer, 2face Celebrated His Daughter, Ehi As She Clocks 15
1
“We are all tired” – Davido laments over the situation of Nigeria. -
Yaba Left Online,
21 hours ago
2
Nigerian judiciary staff apologize to Labour Minister, Ngige for walkout -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
3
Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
Singer Rema splashes $40k (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
6
ICYMI: Nigeria ranked third-worst in global good governance index -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
7
It is my responsibility to say the truth to Mr President, we need to get support to succeed in this war against insurgents - Governor Zulum -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
Fidelity Bank Plc Announces A 53.9% Growth In Profit Before Tax To N10.1bn For The 3 Months Ended 31 March 2021 -
The Genius Media,
12 hours ago
9
Three arrested as Osun public school students clash -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
10
Nigeria Correctional Service not recruiting ― Spokesman -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
