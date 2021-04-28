Post News
News at a Glance
Three arrested as Osun public school students clash
The Punch
- Three arrested as Osun public school students clash
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Three students arrested as two Osun schools clash
Premium Times:
Insecurity: Osun govt to construct perimeter fence in public schools
The Herald:
Insecurity: Osun govt.
PM News:
Insecurity: Osun to fence public schools
The Eagle Online:
Insecurity: Osun to construct perimeter fence in public schools
NPO Reports:
Insecurity: Osun Govt to Construct Perimeter Fence in Public Schools
Affairs TV:
Three Arrested as Students Clash in Osun
More Picks
1
“We are all tired” – Davido laments over the situation of Nigeria. -
Yaba Left Online,
16 hours ago
2
Nigerian judiciary staff apologize to Labour Minister, Ngige for walkout -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
3
Buhari-led administration is overwhelmed, needs help to combat insecurity - Saraki -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
4
NCDC records 156 COVID-19 cases, total now 164,912 -
The Guardian,
5 hours ago
5
It is my responsibility to say the truth to Mr President, we need to get support to succeed in this war against insurgents - Governor Zulum -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
7
ICYMI: Nigeria ranked third-worst in global good governance index -
The Cable,
17 hours ago
8
Nigeria Correctional Service not recruiting ― Spokesman -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
9
Fourth Mainland Bridge contract award December – Lagos Govt -
Daily Times,
21 hours ago
10
Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
