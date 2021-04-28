Fidelity Bank Plc Announces A 53.9% Growth In Profit Before Tax To N10.1bn For The 3 Months Ended 31 March 2021—- ...

|
1
“We are all tired” – Davido laments over the situation of Nigeria. - Yaba Left Online,
18 hours ago
2
Nigerian judiciary staff apologize to Labour Minister, Ngige for walkout - Daily Post,
19 hours ago
3
Stop sharing photographs of “killed-in-action soldiers” on social media – Army pleads - News Diary Online,
24 hours ago
4
Buhari-led administration is overwhelmed, needs help to combat insecurity - Saraki - The Guardian,
24 hours ago
5
NCDC records 156 COVID-19 cases, total now 164,912 - The Guardian,
6 hours ago
6
Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB - Daily Post,
10 hours ago
8
It is my responsibility to say the truth to Mr President, we need to get support to succeed in this war against insurgents - Governor Zulum - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
ICYMI: Nigeria ranked third-worst in global good governance index - The Cable,
18 hours ago
10
Nigeria Correctional Service not recruiting ― Spokesman - Vanguard News,
21 hours ago