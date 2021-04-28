Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"I've seen my better half" - Actor Odira Nwobu says as he ties the knot with his wife
Gist Reel  - Fast-growing Nigerian comic actor and television personality Odira Nwobu ties the knot with his better half as they walk down the aisle together.

6 hours ago
1 Buhari-led administration is overwhelmed, needs help to combat insecurity - Saraki - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
2 It is my responsibility to say the truth to Mr President, we need to get support to succeed in this war against insurgents - Governor Zulum - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 NCDC records 156 COVID-19 cases, total now 164,912 - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
4 ICYMI: Nigeria ranked third-worst in global good governance index - The Cable, 15 hours ago
5 Nigerian Politicians Own 800 Properties Worth $400m In London, Dubai, Says Expert - Independent, 15 hours ago
6 Nigeria Correctional Service not recruiting ― Spokesman - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
8 “We are all tired” – Davido laments over the situation of Nigeria. - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
9 Fourth Mainland Bridge contract award December – Lagos Govt - Daily Times, 19 hours ago
10 PASAN/JUSUN Strike: Lagos Assembly urges governors to ensure full scale autonomy for judiciary, legislature - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
