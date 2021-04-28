Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Crypto trading platform rates Nigeria’s market high, says it worths $1.5bn
Tech Economy  - Paxful, a global peer-to-peer fintech, has rated Nigeria’s Crypto market with a volume of $1.5bn, saying it is the biggest.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria now our biggest market –Crypto trading platform The Punch:
Nigeria now our biggest market –Crypto trading platform
Nigeria hits $1.5bn in crypto trading Vanguard News:
Nigeria hits $1.5bn in crypto trading
Nigeria Hits $1.5bn In Crypto Trading Economic Confidential:
Nigeria Hits $1.5bn In Crypto Trading
Despite ban, Nigeria hits $1.5bn in crypto-currency trading National Accord:
Despite ban, Nigeria hits $1.5bn in crypto-currency trading
Nigeria Hits $1.5bn In Crypto Trading The Street Journal:
Nigeria Hits $1.5bn In Crypto Trading
Nigeria hits $1.5bn in crypto trading Nigeria Breaking News:
Nigeria hits $1.5bn in crypto trading


   More Picks
1 Fidelity Bank Plc Announces A 53.9% Growth In Profit Before Tax To N10.1bn For The 3 Months Ended 31 March 2021 - The Genius Media, 1 day ago
2 NCDC records 156 COVID-19 cases, total now 164,912 - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
3 Insecurity: Northern groups urge UN to facilitate actualization of Biafra - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 Singer Rema splashes $40k (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Police arrest notorious cultist supplying guns to criminals in Bayelsa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Police denie reports of attack by bandits at University of Abuja - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 PSG vs Man City: Guardiola names squad for Champions League clash in Paris - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 APC will not rule Nigeria beyond 2023 - Governor Makinde tackles Tinubu - Legit, 8 hours ago
10 Reps To Investigate N500m Earmarked For Rebuilding Chibok Secondary School - Independent, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info