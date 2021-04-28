Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We must expose every bad egg in our communities even if they are our relations or biological children - Governor Buni
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Governor Mai Mala Buni has condemned the recent attack on the Geidam community by Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

 

The Yobe state Governor who spoke during a special secu

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insecurity: Buni asks Yobe residents to expose bad eggs The Cable:
Insecurity: Buni asks Yobe residents to expose bad eggs 'even if they are relatives'
Boko Haram: We must expose every bad egg - Gov Buni Daily Post:
Boko Haram: We must expose every bad egg - Gov Buni
Report Your Children, Relatives If They Aid Terrorism, Buni Tells Yobe Residents Channels Television:
Report Your Children, Relatives If They Aid Terrorism, Buni Tells Yobe Residents
We Must Expose Every Bad Egg In Our Communities Even If They Are Our Relations Or Biological Children – Governor Buni Naija Loaded:
We Must Expose Every Bad Egg In Our Communities Even If They Are Our Relations Or Biological Children – Governor Buni
Yobe residents should expose bad eggs Instablog 9ja:
Yobe residents should expose bad eggs 'even if they are relatives' -- Governor Buni
Insecurity: Expose bad eggs Within Nigeria:
Insecurity: Expose bad eggs 'even if they are relatives', Buni tells Yobe residents » NEWS
We Must Expose Every Bad Egg Even If They Are Our Relations Or Biological children - Governor Buni Tori News:
We Must Expose Every Bad Egg Even If They Are Our Relations Or Biological children - Governor Buni


   More Picks
1 Buhari-led administration is overwhelmed, needs help to combat insecurity - Saraki - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
2 It is my responsibility to say the truth to Mr President, we need to get support to succeed in this war against insurgents - Governor Zulum - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 NCDC records 156 COVID-19 cases, total now 164,912 - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
4 ICYMI: Nigeria ranked third-worst in global good governance index - The Cable, 15 hours ago
5 Nigerian Politicians Own 800 Properties Worth $400m In London, Dubai, Says Expert - Independent, 15 hours ago
6 Nigeria Correctional Service not recruiting ― Spokesman - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
8 “We are all tired” – Davido laments over the situation of Nigeria. - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
9 Fourth Mainland Bridge contract award December – Lagos Govt - Daily Times, 19 hours ago
10 PASAN/JUSUN Strike: Lagos Assembly urges governors to ensure full scale autonomy for judiciary, legislature - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info