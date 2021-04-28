Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police denie reports of attack by bandits at University of Abuja
News photo Daily Post  - The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday said there is no report of attack by bandits on the University of Abuja. A

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

No attack by bandits at UNIABUJA, say police The Punch:
No attack by bandits at UNIABUJA, say police
Police Debunk Claims Of Attack On University Of Abuja Channels Television:
Police Debunk Claims Of Attack On University Of Abuja
Police say no attack on University of Abuja The Guardian:
Police say no attack on University of Abuja
Insecurity: Bandits didn’t attack University of Abuja - Police News Wire NGR:
Insecurity: Bandits didn’t attack University of Abuja - Police
University of Abuja not attacked by bandits – FCT Police PM News:
University of Abuja not attacked by bandits – FCT Police
Police say no attack on University of Abuja The News Guru:
Police say no attack on University of Abuja
Police say no attack on University of Abuja The Street Journal:
Police say no attack on University of Abuja
Police say no attack on University of Abuja News Diary Online:
Police say no attack on University of Abuja
Police debunk bandits Within Nigeria:
Police debunk bandits' attack at UniAbuja » NEWS
There Instablog 9ja:
There's no attack by bandits at University of Abuja -- Abuja
Police denie reports of attack by bandits at University of Abuja Newzandar News:
Police denie reports of attack by bandits at University of Abuja


   More Picks
1 No govt in Nigeria, Buhari helping Fulanis take over – Ortom - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
2 “We are all tired” – Davido laments over the situation of Nigeria. - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
3 Ikonso: IPOB Renames Imo Government House, Others After Late ESN Commander, Demands Official Compliance - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
4 Nigerian judiciary staff apologize to Labour Minister, Ngige for walkout - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Singer Rema splashes $40k (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 ICYMI: Nigeria ranked third-worst in global good governance index - The Cable, 23 hours ago
9 Police denie reports of attack by bandits at University of Abuja - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Fidelity Bank Plc Announces A 53.9% Growth In Profit Before Tax To N10.1bn For The 3 Months Ended 31 March 2021 - The Genius Media, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info