Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Police denie reports of attack by bandits at University of Abuja
Daily Post
- The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday said there is no report of attack by bandits on the University of Abuja. A
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
No govt in Nigeria, Buhari helping Fulanis take over – Ortom -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
2
“We are all tired” – Davido laments over the situation of Nigeria. -
Yaba Left Online,
22 hours ago
3
Ikonso: IPOB Renames Imo Government House, Others After Late ESN Commander, Demands Official Compliance -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
4
Nigerian judiciary staff apologize to Labour Minister, Ngige for walkout -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
5
Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
6
Singer Rema splashes $40k (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
8
ICYMI: Nigeria ranked third-worst in global good governance index -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
9
Police denie reports of attack by bandits at University of Abuja -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
10
Fidelity Bank Plc Announces A 53.9% Growth In Profit Before Tax To N10.1bn For The 3 Months Ended 31 March 2021 -
The Genius Media,
13 hours ago
