Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: This is not time to impeach President Buhari - Senator Sani Musa says
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Senator Mohammed Sani Musa has said that impeaching President Buhari because of the deplorable state of security in the country will only throw the country into more crisis.

 

Musa

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insecurity: This is not time to impeach Buhari, says senator The Cable:
Insecurity: This is not time to impeach Buhari, says senator
Insecurity: This is not time to impeach Buhari - Senator declares Legit:
Insecurity: This is not time to impeach Buhari - Senator declares
Insecurity: Not time yet to impeach Buhari, says senator Daily Times:
Insecurity: Not time yet to impeach Buhari, says senator
Despite the incessant killings and kidnappings across the country, the National Assembly will not consider impeaching President Muhammadu Buhari, a senator, Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), has said. Premium Times:
Despite the incessant killings and kidnappings across the country, the National Assembly will not consider impeaching President Muhammadu Buhari, a senator, Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), has said.
Insecurity: This Is Not Time To Impeach Buhari, Says Senator Information Nigeria:
Insecurity: This Is Not Time To Impeach Buhari, Says Senator
Insecurity: Why lawmakers have refused to impeach Buhari – Nigerian Senator The Street Journal:
Insecurity: Why lawmakers have refused to impeach Buhari – Nigerian Senator
Insecurity: This is not time to impeach Buhari, says senator Nigerian Eye:
Insecurity: This is not time to impeach Buhari, says senator
Insecurity: This Isn’t Time To Impeach Buhari, Says Senator News Break:
Insecurity: This Isn’t Time To Impeach Buhari, Says Senator
Nigerian senator speaks on insecurity, reveals why President Buhari has not been impeached Within Nigeria:
Nigerian senator speaks on insecurity, reveals why President Buhari has not been impeached
This Is Not Time To Impeach President Buhari. Impeachment Is Another Crisis Into Another Crisis – Senator, Sani Musa Naija Diary:
This Is Not Time To Impeach President Buhari. Impeachment Is Another Crisis Into Another Crisis – Senator, Sani Musa
Insecurity: This Is Not Time To Impeach Buhari – Senator Naija News:
Insecurity: This Is Not Time To Impeach Buhari – Senator
Insecurity: This Is Not The Time For A Motion To Impeach President Buhari - Senator Sani Musa Tori News:
Insecurity: This Is Not The Time For A Motion To Impeach President Buhari - Senator Sani Musa


   More Picks
1 No govt in Nigeria, Buhari helping Fulanis take over – Ortom - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Ikonso: IPOB Renames Imo Government House, Others After Late ESN Commander, Demands Official Compliance - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
3 Fidelity Bank Plc Announces A 53.9% Growth In Profit Before Tax To N10.1bn For The 3 Months Ended 31 March 2021 - The Genius Media, 18 hours ago
4 Singer Rema splashes $40k (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Abducted Greenfield University student, Dorothy Yohanna, who was killed by her abductors has been buried (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Insecurity: This is not time to impeach President Buhari - Senator Sani Musa says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Police arrest notorious cultist supplying guns to criminals in Bayelsa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Police denie reports of attack by bandits at University of Abuja - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info