Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PSG vs Man City: Guardiola names squad for Champions League clash in Paris
Daily Post  - Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, has named his side’s squad to tackle Paris Saint-Germain in tonight’s Champions League semi-final first-leg tie in

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Champions League: Man City Fight Back To Beat PSG In Paris Leadership:
Champions League: Man City Fight Back To Beat PSG In Paris
Channels Television:
Champions League: Man City Fight Back To Beat PSG In Semi-Final First Leg
Man City beat PSG in Champions League semi-final first leg The Punch:
Man City beat PSG in Champions League semi-final first leg
Man City not favourites for Champions League, says Guardiola The Nation:
Man City not favourites for Champions League, says Guardiola
TEAM NEWS!! Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Reveals His Squad For Clash Against PSG (See Details) Naija Loaded:
TEAM NEWS!! Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Reveals His Squad For Clash Against PSG (See Details)
Man City Confirm Champions League Squad Ahead Of PSG Clash Independent:
Man City Confirm Champions League Squad Ahead Of PSG Clash
PSG crash to Manchester City in Champions League first leg PM News:
PSG crash to Manchester City in Champions League first leg
PSG vs Man City: Guardiola names squad for Champions League clash in Paris » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
PSG vs Man City: Guardiola names squad for Champions League clash in Paris » Newzandar News
Champions League: I won’t sleep before Man City plays PSG See Naija:
Champions League: I won’t sleep before Man City plays PSG
Africa News:
UCL: Man-City, PSG ready to face-off in the semi-final


   More Picks
1 No govt in Nigeria, Buhari helping Fulanis take over – Ortom - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 Ikonso: IPOB Renames Imo Government House, Others After Late ESN Commander, Demands Official Compliance - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
3 Singer Rema splashes $40k (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Abducted Greenfield University student, Dorothy Yohanna, who was killed by her abductors has been buried (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
7 Insecurity: This is not time to impeach President Buhari - Senator Sani Musa says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Police arrest notorious cultist supplying guns to criminals in Bayelsa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Police denie reports of attack by bandits at University of Abuja - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Fidelity Bank Plc Announces A 53.9% Growth In Profit Before Tax To N10.1bn For The 3 Months Ended 31 March 2021 - The Genius Media, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info