Ikonso: IPOB Renames Imo Government House, Others After Late ESN Commander, Demands Official Compliance

The group stated further that Douglas Road and ... Sahara Reporters - The Indigenous People of Biafra has demanded that the Imo State Government House should be named after the Eastern Security Network commander, Ikonso killed by the security operatives on Saturday.The group stated further that Douglas Road and ...



News Credibility Score: 99%