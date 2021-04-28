Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ikonso: IPOB Renames Imo Government House, Others After Late ESN Commander, Demands Official Compliance
Sahara Reporters  - The Indigenous People of Biafra has demanded that the Imo State Government House should be named after the Eastern Security Network commander, Ikonso killed by the security operatives on Saturday.
The group stated further that Douglas Road and ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

