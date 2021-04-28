Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ikonso: IPOB renames Imo Government House, Roads after slain ‘commander’
Daily Times  - The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has renamed the Imo State Government House on Douglas Road in Owerri after Ikonso, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) commander who was allegedly killed by security forces.

   More Picks
1 Buhari-led administration is overwhelmed, needs help to combat insecurity - Saraki - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
2 It is my responsibility to say the truth to Mr President, we need to get support to succeed in this war against insurgents - Governor Zulum - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 NCDC records 156 COVID-19 cases, total now 164,912 - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
4 ICYMI: Nigeria ranked third-worst in global good governance index - The Cable, 15 hours ago
5 Nigerian Politicians Own 800 Properties Worth $400m In London, Dubai, Says Expert - Independent, 15 hours ago
6 Nigeria Correctional Service not recruiting ― Spokesman - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
8 “We are all tired” – Davido laments over the situation of Nigeria. - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
9 Fourth Mainland Bridge contract award December – Lagos Govt - Daily Times, 19 hours ago
10 PASAN/JUSUN Strike: Lagos Assembly urges governors to ensure full scale autonomy for judiciary, legislature - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
