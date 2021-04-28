Post News
News at a Glance
Girls will cry over guy they're cheating on – Nigerian lady drags fellow ladies
Lailas News
- Girls will cry over guy they're cheating on – Nigerian lady drags fellow ladies
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Devils — Lady drags fellow women for crying over guy they're cheating on
Newzandar News:
‘A Cheating Girl Will Still Cry Over Her Man’ – Lady Slams Fellow Ladies » Newzandar News
Naija on Point:
‘A Cheating Girl Will Still Cry Over Her Man’ – Lady Slams Fellow Ladies
Gist 36:
Girls Will Cry Over A Guy They’re Cheating On – Nigerian Lady Says
Online Nigeria:
Girls Will Cry Over A Guy They’re Cheating On – Nigerian Lady Says
Tori News:
Girls Will Cry Over A Guy They’re Cheating On – Nigerian Lady Says
1
“We are all tired” – Davido laments over the situation of Nigeria. -
Yaba Left Online,
18 hours ago
2
Nigerian judiciary staff apologize to Labour Minister, Ngige for walkout -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
3
Stop sharing photographs of “killed-in-action soldiers” on social media – Army pleads -
News Diary Online,
24 hours ago
4
Buhari-led administration is overwhelmed, needs help to combat insecurity - Saraki -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
5
NCDC records 156 COVID-19 cases, total now 164,912 -
The Guardian,
6 hours ago
6
Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
8
It is my responsibility to say the truth to Mr President, we need to get support to succeed in this war against insurgents - Governor Zulum -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
ICYMI: Nigeria ranked third-worst in global good governance index -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
10
Nigeria Correctional Service not recruiting ― Spokesman -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
