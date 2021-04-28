Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


News in Photographs: Security Tops Agenda as Buhari Chairs FEC Meeting
This Day  - By Deji Elumoye The weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting is holding at the State House, Abuja with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Pres Buhari presides over virtual FEC meeting Vanguard News:
PHOTOS: Pres Buhari presides over virtual FEC meeting
Petroleum Ministry, others make presentations as Buhari Presides over 43rd virtual FEC The Herald:
Petroleum Ministry, others make presentations as Buhari Presides over 43rd virtual FEC
Petroleum Ministry, others make presentations as Buhari Presides over 43rd virtual FEC News Diary Online:
Petroleum Ministry, others make presentations as Buhari Presides over 43rd virtual FEC
Petroleum Ministry, others make presentations as Buhari Presides over 43rd virtual FEC Prompt News:
Petroleum Ministry, others make presentations as Buhari Presides over 43rd virtual FEC
PHOTOS: Pres Buhari presides over virtual FEC meeting The Street Journal:
PHOTOS: Pres Buhari presides over virtual FEC meeting
Buhari Presides Over 43rd Virtual FEC Meeting The Will:
Buhari Presides Over 43rd Virtual FEC Meeting
Security to top agenda as Buhari presides over FEC meeting Daily Nigerian:
Security to top agenda as Buhari presides over FEC meeting


   More Picks
1 “We are all tired” – Davido laments over the situation of Nigeria. - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
2 Nigerian judiciary staff apologize to Labour Minister, Ngige for walkout - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Singer Rema splashes $40k (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
6 ICYMI: Nigeria ranked third-worst in global good governance index - The Cable, 21 hours ago
7 It is my responsibility to say the truth to Mr President, we need to get support to succeed in this war against insurgents - Governor Zulum - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Fidelity Bank Plc Announces A 53.9% Growth In Profit Before Tax To N10.1bn For The 3 Months Ended 31 March 2021 - The Genius Media, 12 hours ago
9 Three arrested as Osun public school students clash - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 Nigeria Correctional Service not recruiting ― Spokesman - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info