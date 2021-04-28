Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AfDB Bars Nigerian Firm, Maxicare For Three Years Over Fraud.
Inside Business Nigeria  - The African Development Bank Group Wednesday announced the 36-month debarment of Maxicare Company (Nigeria) Limited with effect from 23 F

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AfDB debars Nigerian firm for 3 years over The Cable:
AfDB debars Nigerian firm for 3 years over 'fraudulent practices'
AfDB blacklists Nigerian firm Maxicare Limited for fraud Premium Times:
AfDB blacklists Nigerian firm Maxicare Limited for fraud
AfDB debars Nigerian company for collusive, fraudulent practices Ripples Nigeria:
AfDB debars Nigerian company for collusive, fraudulent practices
AfDB bars Nigerian company 3 years for fraudulent practices Prompt News:
AfDB bars Nigerian company 3 years for fraudulent practices
Nigerian firm Maxicare banned by AfDB See Naija:
Nigerian firm Maxicare banned by AfDB
AfDB Bars Maxicare Company For Fraudulent Practices Western Post News:
AfDB Bars Maxicare Company For Fraudulent Practices


   More Picks
1 No govt in Nigeria, Buhari helping Fulanis take over – Ortom - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
2 “We are all tired” – Davido laments over the situation of Nigeria. - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
3 Ikonso: IPOB Renames Imo Government House, Others After Late ESN Commander, Demands Official Compliance - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
4 Nigerian judiciary staff apologize to Labour Minister, Ngige for walkout - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Singer Rema splashes $40k (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 ICYMI: Nigeria ranked third-worst in global good governance index - The Cable, 23 hours ago
9 Police denie reports of attack by bandits at University of Abuja - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Fidelity Bank Plc Announces A 53.9% Growth In Profit Before Tax To N10.1bn For The 3 Months Ended 31 March 2021 - The Genius Media, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info