Update: Ryan Giggs pleads not guilty in first court appearance after being charged with assault (photos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Manchester United footballer, Ryan Giggs has pleaded not guilty to all three charges against him during his appearance at the court on Wednesday, April 28.

7 hours ago
1 No govt in Nigeria, Buhari helping Fulanis take over – Ortom - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
2 “We are all tired” – Davido laments over the situation of Nigeria. - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
3 Ikonso: IPOB Renames Imo Government House, Others After Late ESN Commander, Demands Official Compliance - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
4 Nigerian judiciary staff apologize to Labour Minister, Ngige for walkout - Daily Post, 1 day ago
5 Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Singer Rema splashes $40k (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 ICYMI: Nigeria ranked third-worst in global good governance index - The Cable, 23 hours ago
9 Police denie reports of attack by bandits at University of Abuja - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Fidelity Bank Plc Announces A 53.9% Growth In Profit Before Tax To N10.1bn For The 3 Months Ended 31 March 2021 - The Genius Media, 13 hours ago
