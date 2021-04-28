Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The President?s call for World powers military HQ on African soil is an open invitation for recolonisation of Africa - Shehu Sani
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The President?s call for World powers military HQ on African soil is an open invitation for recolonisation of Africa - Shehu Sani

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Shehu Sani faults Buhari The Punch:
Shehu Sani faults Buhari's call for AFRICOM relocation to Africa
It The Cable:
It's invitation to recolonisation, says Shehu Sani on Buhari's call for relocation of AFRICOM
Relocation of US command HQ to Africa demand - Shehu Sani faults Buhari Legit:
Relocation of US command HQ to Africa demand - Shehu Sani faults Buhari
Buhari’s Invitation To US Africa Command Headquarters Will Bring Recolonisation – Shehu Sani Sahara Reporters:
Buhari’s Invitation To US Africa Command Headquarters Will Bring Recolonisation – Shehu Sani
Buhari News Break:
Buhari's Call For US Military Base In Africa, Invitation To Recolonisation - Shehu Sani
The President Instablog 9ja:
The President's call for World powers military HQ on African soil is an open invitation for recolonisation of Africa -- Shehu Sani
Shehu Sani Condemns Buhari’s Call For AFRICOM Relocation To Africa Naija News:
Shehu Sani Condemns Buhari’s Call For AFRICOM Relocation To Africa


   More Picks
1 I may turn pastor after eight years as governor - Abiodun - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 Singer Rema splashes $40k (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Sanwo-Olu hands over amputee sachet water hawker to police over untrue stories - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
4 Reps To Investigate N500m Earmarked For Rebuilding Chibok Secondary School - Independent, 19 hours ago
5 Kidnapping: Police rescue 2, recover N200,000 in Edo - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
6 Insecurity: Umahi directs native doctors to register with govt, police | herald.ng - The Herald, 13 hours ago
7 Gunmen in tinted vehicle attack naval checkpoint in Anambra | News | herald.ng - The Herald, 17 hours ago
8 Police arrest notorious cultist supplying guns to criminals in Bayelsa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 NDLEA seizes over N80bn worth of illicit drugs in 100 days, says Marwa - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
10 Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Newly Acquired Armoured Tanks & Operation Vehicles Captured From Nigeria Army (Photos) - Edujandon, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info