Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer Rema splashes $40k (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Mavin singer, Rema has splashed a whopping $40k (N15 million) on a VVS diamond chain. The 20-year-old took to his Instagram stories to show off the flashy jewelry.

 

Watch the video bel

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Singer, Rema splashes $40,000 (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video) Yaba Left Online:
Singer, Rema splashes $40,000 (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video)
Rema flaunts N15million VVS diamond chain (Video) Lailas News:
Rema flaunts N15million VVS diamond chain (Video)
Singer, Rema shows off new diamond VVS chain worth N15M (Video) Gist Reel:
Singer, Rema shows off new diamond VVS chain worth N15M (Video)
Nigerian Singer Rema Spends $40k (N15m) On VVS Diamond Chain (Video) Gist 36:
Nigerian Singer Rema Spends $40k (N15m) On VVS Diamond Chain (Video)
Singer, Rema shows off new diamond VVS chain worth N15M (Video) » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Singer, Rema shows off new diamond VVS chain worth N15M (Video) » Newzandar News
Rema Lavishes #15 Million On VVS Diamond Neck Chain Tunde Ednut:
Rema Lavishes #15 Million On VVS Diamond Neck Chain
Nigerian Singer, Rema Shows Off His New Diamond VVS Chain Worth N15 Million [Video] Kanyi Daily:
Nigerian Singer, Rema Shows Off His New Diamond VVS Chain Worth N15 Million [Video]
Rema Publicly Flaunts His New Diamond VVS Chain Worth N15 Million Naija on Point:
Rema Publicly Flaunts His New Diamond VVS Chain Worth N15 Million
Nigerian Singer Rema Spends $40k (N15m) On VVS Diamond Chain (Video) Tori News:
Nigerian Singer Rema Spends $40k (N15m) On VVS Diamond Chain (Video)


   More Picks
1 “We are all tired” – Davido laments over the situation of Nigeria. - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
2 Nigerian judiciary staff apologize to Labour Minister, Ngige for walkout - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 Stop sharing photographs of “killed-in-action soldiers” on social media – Army pleads - News Diary Online, 24 hours ago
4 Buhari-led administration is overwhelmed, needs help to combat insecurity - Saraki - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
5 NCDC records 156 COVID-19 cases, total now 164,912 - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
6 Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 It is my responsibility to say the truth to Mr President, we need to get support to succeed in this war against insurgents - Governor Zulum - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 ICYMI: Nigeria ranked third-worst in global good governance index - The Cable, 18 hours ago
10 Nigeria Correctional Service not recruiting ― Spokesman - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info