Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police discredit report of bandits’ attack at UniAbuja
Top Naija  - FCT Police Command has discredited viral messages on social media claiming an attack by bandits at the University of Abuja (UniAbuja).

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police: Bandits didn The Cable:
Police: Bandits didn't attack UniAbuja
Police deny alleged bandit attack on Abuja university The Sun:
Police deny alleged bandit attack on Abuja university
No Attack By Bandits At UNIABUJA, Says Police Information Nigeria:
No Attack By Bandits At UNIABUJA, Says Police
Police say no attack on UniAbuja The Herald:
Police say no attack on UniAbuja
Police deny bandit attack in UniAbuja Daily Nigerian:
Police deny bandit attack in UniAbuja
Police denies reports of attack by bandits at University of Abuja See Naija:
Police denies reports of attack by bandits at University of Abuja


   More Picks
1 “We are all tired” – Davido laments over the situation of Nigeria. - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
2 Nigerian judiciary staff apologize to Labour Minister, Ngige for walkout - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 Buhari-led administration is overwhelmed, needs help to combat insecurity - Saraki - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
4 NCDC records 156 COVID-19 cases, total now 164,912 - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
5 It is my responsibility to say the truth to Mr President, we need to get support to succeed in this war against insurgents - Governor Zulum - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 ICYMI: Nigeria ranked third-worst in global good governance index - The Cable, 17 hours ago
8 Nigeria Correctional Service not recruiting ― Spokesman - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 Fourth Mainland Bridge contract award December – Lagos Govt - Daily Times, 21 hours ago
10 Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info