Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria is one of our most important partners – US
News photo The Street Journal  - The United States has said that Nigeria is one of its most important partners. The country said in a fact sheet on Tuesday, after US secretary of state Antony Blinken had a virtual meeting with the President, major general Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria is one of our most important partners -US The Punch:
Nigeria is one of our most important partners -US
Nigeria is one of our most important partners -US Nigerian Eye:
Nigeria is one of our most important partners -US
Nigeria Is One Of Our Most Important Partners -US Naija News:
Nigeria Is One Of Our Most Important Partners -US
Nigeria, One of Our Most Important Partners – U.S Gist Lovers:
Nigeria, One of Our Most Important Partners – U.S
Nigeria, One of Our Most Important Partners – U.S Newzandar News:
Nigeria, One of Our Most Important Partners – U.S
The United States has said that Nigeria is one of its most important partners. . Tunde Ednut:
The United States has said that Nigeria is one of its most important partners. .


   More Picks
1 “We are all tired” – Davido laments over the situation of Nigeria. - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
2 Nigerian judiciary staff apologize to Labour Minister, Ngige for walkout - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 Stop sharing photographs of “killed-in-action soldiers” on social media – Army pleads - News Diary Online, 24 hours ago
4 Buhari-led administration is overwhelmed, needs help to combat insecurity - Saraki - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
5 NCDC records 156 COVID-19 cases, total now 164,912 - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
6 Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 It is my responsibility to say the truth to Mr President, we need to get support to succeed in this war against insurgents - Governor Zulum - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 ICYMI: Nigeria ranked third-worst in global good governance index - The Cable, 18 hours ago
10 Nigeria Correctional Service not recruiting ― Spokesman - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info