Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FUOYE sacks registrar over alleged irregular appointments
Nigerian Tribune  - FUOYE sacks registrar over alleged irregular appointments

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FUOYE suspends Registrar over alleged misconduct Vanguard News:
FUOYE suspends Registrar over alleged misconduct
FUOYE sacks registrar, over indictment of irregular recruitment The Punch:
FUOYE sacks registrar, over indictment of irregular recruitment
FUOYE sacks registrar for alleged misconduct Ripples Nigeria:
FUOYE sacks registrar for alleged misconduct
FUOYE suspends Registrar over alleged misconduct News Diary Online:
FUOYE suspends Registrar over alleged misconduct
FUOYE Suspends Registrar Over Alleged Misconduct The Street Journal:
FUOYE Suspends Registrar Over Alleged Misconduct
FUOYE Sacks Registrar, Olatunbosun Odusanya Naija News:
FUOYE Sacks Registrar, Olatunbosun Odusanya


   More Picks
1 No govt in Nigeria, Buhari helping Fulanis take over – Ortom - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Ikonso: IPOB Renames Imo Government House, Others After Late ESN Commander, Demands Official Compliance - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
3 Fidelity Bank Plc Announces A 53.9% Growth In Profit Before Tax To N10.1bn For The 3 Months Ended 31 March 2021 - The Genius Media, 21 hours ago
4 Singer Rema splashes $40k (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 Police arrest notorious cultist supplying guns to criminals in Bayelsa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Police denie reports of attack by bandits at University of Abuja - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 Reps To Investigate N500m Earmarked For Rebuilding Chibok Secondary School - Independent, 10 hours ago
10 Gunmen in tinted vehicle attack naval checkpoint in Anambra | News | herald.ng - The Herald, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info