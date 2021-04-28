Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Davido slams Yomi Fabiyi for supporting Baba Ijesha over rape case
Davido slams Yomi Fabiyi for supporting Baba Ijesha over rape case
Davido has taken to social media to slam actor, Yomi Fabiyi over his purported support form embattled actor Baba Ijesha Read More >>
20 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Lady narrates now actor, Yomi Fabiyi attempted to rape her The Info NG:
Lady narrates now actor, Yomi Fabiyi attempted to rape her
Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Backlash For Supporting Baba Ijesha The Herald:
Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Backlash For Supporting Baba Ijesha
Baba Ijesha Rape Case: Yomi Fabiyi Fires Back At Davido And Toke Makinwa Edujandon:
Baba Ijesha Rape Case: Yomi Fabiyi Fires Back At Davido And Toke Makinwa
Yomi Fabiyi fires back at Toke Makinwa, reminds Davido of his Gist Reel:
Yomi Fabiyi fires back at Toke Makinwa, reminds Davido of his 'murder accusation' (Video)
Yomi Fabiyi fires back at Toke Makinwa, reminds Davido of his ‘murder accusation’ (Video) » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Yomi Fabiyi fires back at Toke Makinwa, reminds Davido of his ‘murder accusation’ (Video) » Newzandar News
Yomi Fabiyi Fires Back At Davido And Toke Makinwa Gist 36:
Yomi Fabiyi Fires Back At Davido And Toke Makinwa
Kemi Filani Blog:
'He threatened me' - Lady accuses actor, Yomi Fabiyi of attempting to rape her (Details) - Kemi Filani News


