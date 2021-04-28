Security situation threatening but Nigeria won’t be consumed ― Obasanjo

Security situation threatening but Nigeria won’t be consumed ― Obasanjo



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed optimism that though the nation is in a threatening state of insecurity, it won’t be consumed by the ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineSecurity situation threatening but Nigeria won’t be consumed ― ObasanjoFormer President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed optimism that though the nation is in a threatening state of insecurity, it won’t be consumed by the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%