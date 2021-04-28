Davido knocks Yomi Fabiyi after the actor sympathised with alleged child molester, Baba Ijesha

|
1
“We are all tired” – Davido laments over the situation of Nigeria. - Yaba Left Online,
19 hours ago
2
Nigerian judiciary staff apologize to Labour Minister, Ngige for walkout - Daily Post,
21 hours ago
3
NCDC records 156 COVID-19 cases, total now 164,912 - The Guardian,
8 hours ago
4
Rape allegation: Anyone supporting Baba Ijesha will taste from what he did to that little child - actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday 0vents - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
Pantami is part of Buhari’s plan to islamise Nigeria – MASSOB - Daily Post,
11 hours ago
6
ICYMI: Nigeria ranked third-worst in global good governance index - The Cable,
20 hours ago
7
It is my responsibility to say the truth to Mr President, we need to get support to succeed in this war against insurgents - Governor Zulum - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Singer Rema splashes $40k (N15m) on VVS diamond chain (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
9
Nigeria Correctional Service not recruiting ― Spokesman - Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
10
Fidelity Bank Plc Announces A 53.9% Growth In Profit Before Tax To N10.1bn For The 3 Months Ended 31 March 2021 - The Genius Media,
10 hours ago