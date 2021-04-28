Police arrest notorious cultist supplying guns to criminals in Bayelsa







Spokesperson of the command, SP Asinim Butswat, who disclos Linda Ikeji Blog - Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old man, Victor Ogon, who supplies guns to criminals in the state.Spokesperson of the command, SP Asinim Butswat, who disclos



News Credibility Score: 99%