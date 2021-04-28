Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Akwa Ibom: Gunmen attack police checkpoint, kill two officers, cart away rifles
Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday attacked police officers manning a checkpoint at Urua Inyang, Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State,

